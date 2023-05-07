Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE MRO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

