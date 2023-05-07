Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,177,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,912,000 after buying an additional 459,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $152.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

