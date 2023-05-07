Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,990,000 after purchasing an additional 204,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

