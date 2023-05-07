Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ball Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.