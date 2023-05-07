Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $80.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.