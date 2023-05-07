Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

