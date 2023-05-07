Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

TTWO opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.