AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $260,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 50,266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

