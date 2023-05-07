Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 5,637 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

BK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

