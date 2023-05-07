Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.43.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

