Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

