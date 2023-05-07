8,290 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

