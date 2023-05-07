Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

