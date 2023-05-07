State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.46 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.