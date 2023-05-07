Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.72 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

