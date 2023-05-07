Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 4,287 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

