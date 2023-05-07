Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 951 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

