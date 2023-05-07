Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 1,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

