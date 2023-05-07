Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 308 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.72.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

