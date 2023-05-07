Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.99 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

