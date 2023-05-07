FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

