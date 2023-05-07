Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 659 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 891.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

