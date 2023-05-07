VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of VeriSign worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $226.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $130,622.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

