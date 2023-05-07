Dakota Wealth Management Buys 102 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 10.4 %

MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,320,044 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

