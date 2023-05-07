Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 248 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

