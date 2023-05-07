8,290 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after buying an additional 1,128,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.