Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

