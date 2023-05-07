Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

