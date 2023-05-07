Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

