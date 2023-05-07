Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 256,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,313 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

SYF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.