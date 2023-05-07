Arizona State Retirement System Buys 383 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $158.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

