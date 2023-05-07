Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $144.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

