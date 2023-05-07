Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,337 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

