Arizona State Retirement System Buys 4,263 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

