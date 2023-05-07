The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

