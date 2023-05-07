Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

NYSE:HUM opened at $535.02 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average of $512.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.