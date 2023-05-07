State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $152.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $156.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.