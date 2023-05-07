State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Raymond James worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Raymond James by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

NYSE RJF opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

