Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.