State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

