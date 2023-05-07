Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $203,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Truist Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Price Performance
TFC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.