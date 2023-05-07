Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $203,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Truist Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

