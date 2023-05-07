Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

