Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.