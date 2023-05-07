Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $30.31 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

