Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,614 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

