Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 572,629 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after buying an additional 344,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 288,834 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,704.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 231,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

