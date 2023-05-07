Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

