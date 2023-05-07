Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

