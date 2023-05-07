Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 9,489 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

