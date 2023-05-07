Dakota Wealth Management Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

